PSV officially announce the arrival of Ayoni Santos: midfielder chooses striking squad number

PSV have officially announced the arrival of Ayoni Santos. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will wear squad number 35 and has signed a contract in Eindhoven until mid-2031.

"They were exciting days, in which I hoped everything would be completed in time," Santos said on the website of his new employers. "I am immensely proud that I can now call myself a player of the best club in the Netherlands."

"The next step is to show on the pitch what I am capable of. I describe myself as a quick player with a strong dribble, who is good at winning the ball and has a great deal of game intelligence. Ultimately, I hope to become a regular starter and, of course, win trophies."

PSV director of football affairs Earnest Stewart is also delighted with Santos' arrival. "Ayoni is a creative and dynamic player, strong one-on-one and with the energy and intensity we are looking for."

"Although he is already at a fairly high level now, we believe there is still plenty of room in his development. That is why we consciously decided to bring him to PSV already now. We are convinced that Ayoni has a bright future ahead of him."

The move is reportedly worth around five million euros. The Cape Verde international can play from the left or behind the striker.

Sparta brought Santos through their youth academy. He made his debut for the Rotterdam side's first team in October last year. All told, he made 32 official appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

In Eindhoven, Santos has chosen squad number 35. His brother, Jamiro Monteiro, wears the same number at NEC.