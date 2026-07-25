PSV turned in a particularly poor first-half display in the friendly against Villarreal. The score was still 0-0 at the break, but the Eindhoven side could count themselves lucky, the Spanish visitors kept carving out chances and fans on social media were especially critical of Ryan Flamingo and Kiliann Sildillia.

PSV began reasonably well and created a few openings through Alassane Pléa and Dennis Man. Villarreal then took complete control, and former Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze tested goalkeeper Matej Kovar three times in the space of a few minutes, with the PSV keeper keeping his side afloat with a string of saves.

Supporters are growing increasingly concerned by the side's defensive frailties. "The problem areas from last season are far from being solved. Flamingo is positionally poor, as is often the case," concluded one fan, who was nevertheless pleased with Land and the fact Ruben van Bommel and Pléa were able to get minutes again.

Plenty of the criticism was aimed at Flamingo, who arrived from FC Utrecht two years ago for nine million euros. "Flamingo cannot become a starter, that is a real shame. He makes too many mistakes and has the same effect as André Ramalho," one supporter wrote on X, while another said: "Last season it already became clear that Flamingo has little business being at PSV."

Matters got worse just before half-time when Flamingo made another mistake. His error sent Ayoze Pérez clean through on Kovar, but the attacker tried to chip the goalkeeper and lifted the ball over the bar. "The tenth chance, after a mistake by Ryan Flamingo, also was not taken," responded a PSV fan.

One supporter believes head coach Peter Bosz has to act. "Flamingo has to be benched. Then give a player from Jong PSV a chance, because it can hardly be much worse," was the harsh conclusion. The club's hierarchy also came in for criticism for not signing an extra centre-back after the injury to Jerdy Schouten: "Defensively it looks even worse than last year."

Sildillia did not escape the backlash either. "I don't understand why PSV bought Sildillia," wrote one fan, while another described him as "mediocrity again". "For years, no defenders of sufficient quality have been signed. And in the meantime Earnest Stewart is waiting for the market to become liquid," it read.



























