PSV and Feyenoord face very strong competition in the battle for Geertruida

Lutsharel Geertruida is attracting interest not just from PSV and Feyenoord, but also from Saudi Arabia, La Liga and the Premier League, the German branch of Sky Sports reports.

After De Telegraaf, the German outlet reports that RB Leipzig want twenty million euros for the defender.

Leipzig want to sell the centre-back and right-back, but only on a permanent deal. A loan move is completely off the table.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Rotterdam-born player has already reached a personal agreement with PSV, but Feyenoord are trying to hijack the move.

Both Dutch clubs still see Leipzig's asking price as a major stumbling block, although clubs from England and Saudi Arabia would find it easier to stump up twenty million euros.

Last season, Geertruida played on loan for Sunderland. He made a good impression at the English club, which earned him a place at the World Cup after Jurriën Timber dropped out.