PSL title winners for 2020-21 season to get R15 million

Khoza held addressed the media at the league's offices on Wednesday where he announced that the prize money will not be increased

chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has confirmed that the prize money for the league champions will remain unchanged.

This despite the league acquiring DStv as the premier sponsor following the expiry of Absa's contract at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Khoza confirmed that the 2020-21 PSL season will get the underway on October 17 and not on October 8 as previously announced.

According to Khoza, the MTN8 will kick start the campaign with the first round of league matches pencilled for October 24.

Furthermore, the PSL boss confirmed that there will only be two Cup competitions in the form of the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

This after Telkom withdrew their sponsorship, and as a result, the league's executive took a decision not to replace the telecommunication company due to the expected congestion of the fixture list.

The PSL awards will take place before the start of the upcoming season.

