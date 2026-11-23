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Can you win a third Champions League in three years without two stars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué? That is the challenge facing PSG. They must chase a historic treble without two of their best players after serious injuries suffered within weeks of each other effectively ended both players' seasons.

The two-time European champions face a choice: sign an attacking reinforcement in January or trust the forwards already in Luis Enrique's squad, despite losing nearly half their quality and numbers in attack.

Not even the best team in the world over the past two seasons can afford to lose two stars, especially when both play in attack. Alarm bells are ringing at Paris Saint-Germain. With the winter transfer window approaching, sporting director Luis Campos and the manager must settle on a strategy and find solutions quickly.

"I'm not thinking about it right now. We're a team. We're always open to every possibility in the transfer market, but it won't all depend on one injured player. We'll get through this as a team," said the Spanish coach, who now faces a crucial period of the season without two key players in his attack.

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While he waits for the two players with long-term injuries to return, Luis Enrique still has, if that is the word, Ousmane Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Maghnès Akliouche, Senny Mayulu, Mika Godts and Quentin Ndjantou.

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According to L'Équipe, the club know they need to enter the transfer market but are weighing up their next move. Ideally, they would repeat January 2025, when Kvara's arrival proved decisive in winning their first Champions League. This time, though, PSG have limited financial flexibility and need a specific type of player.

PSG need a forward with certain qualities to meet Luis Enrique's specific requirements. The Asturian wants someone versatile, able to understand the runs to make up front, active in the press and willing to work off the ball. They must also fit into an established team and accept frequent spells on the bench. That is not an easy player to find.

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At the Parc des Princes, they must decide whether to stick with their policy of signing young talents, such as Godts and Akliouche, or let the injury situation force a change of strategy. That would mean investing in a more experienced player already accustomed to the highest level. At this stage of the season, PSG may no longer have the luxury of waiting for another prospect to develop.

PSG look set to be major players in the next transfer window. They know clubs will raise their asking prices for PSG's targets given the Parisians' difficult position, but the former Roma manager's side already have a lengthy list of potential signings.

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It ranges from promising youngsters such as Prestianni, Maza and El Mala to Ligue 1's big surprise, Monaco's Brunner, and bigger names who will attract plenty of competition. PSG like Kroupi, the rising star of French football who has just been called up by Zidane and is a top player for Bournemouth.

He is their first choice, but other options remain, from his team-mate, the Brazilian Rayan, to his compatriots Endrick and Estevao. Further down the list are Nusa, the Norwegian at RB Leipzig who has come close to a Serie A move several times in the past, and Marcus Thuram. Inter want to tie Thuram down to a new contract, but he would offer PSG a ready-made solution.