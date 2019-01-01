PSG vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane have selection headaches prior to the Parc des Princes clash, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric out

and face off at the Parc des Prince on Wednesday in what promises to be a blockbuster opener.

The hosts’ summer has been dominated by the future of Neymar, who made his return to action on Saturday by scoring a last-minute overhead kick winner against . He will, however, be just one of several stars PSG are missing as they seek to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have troubles of their own, having made an unconvincing start in the Primera Division, despite a 3-2 win over at the weekend.

Game PSG vs Real Madrid Date Wednesday, September 18 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / UniMas / TUDN USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Bulka Defenders Meunier, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kouassi Midfielders Gueye, Verratti, Herrera, Paredes, Sarabia, Di Maria Forwards Icardi, Choupo-Moting

PSG are without Neymar, who is suspended for the first two game of the Champions League this season, having seen that reduced from three on appeal.

Additionally, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe will miss out, so Mauro Icardi is set to make his first start for the club.

Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba are also ruled out.

Possible PSG starting XI: Navas; Meunier, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernet; Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye ; Sarabia, Icardi, Di Maria

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Areola, Altube Defenders Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy, Odriozola, De la Fuenta Midfielders Rodriguez, Casemiro, Kroos, Vazquez Forwards Bale, Benzema, Hazard, Vinicius, Jovic, Rodrygo

Eden Hazard is set to make his first competitive start for Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane has numerous selection problems of his own to juggle.

Centre-backs Nacho and Sergio Ramos are both banned, while regular left-back Marcelo is injured.

Also laid up are Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Isco and Marco Asensio.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Rodriguez, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Hazard

Betting & Match Odds

PSG are priced as 23/20 favourites with bet365. Real Madrid are a 9/4 outshot to leave Paris with maximum points, while a draw is on offer at 13/5.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Real Madrid’s quest to regain the European Cup they won on a hat-trick of occasions between 2015 and 2017 begins at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are undefeated this season through four matches, but after draws against Valladolid and , it is evident that they are still far from the side that swept the best of the continent away in three successive years.

Even the weekend’s 3-2 win over Levante, which seemed destined to be a cruise as they scored three times in the first 40 minutes, proved to be something of a labour as their opponents hit back twice in the second half.

“We have to improve and we will,” Zidane said in the aftermath. “I know we’ll score more goals and concede fewer.”

One man who will make Madrid improve is Eden Hazard, who has been unable to start a competitive game for them until now, but the Belgian could be unleashed in the French capital.

“Hazard is ready to play and ready to start,” Zidane confirmed on Tuesday. “We've had some good training sessions recently and he's ready.”

While the Spaniards are undoubtedly strengthened by the return of a superstar, PSG will have to do without three of their own as Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are set to sit the game out, the Brazilian due to suspension and the others because of injuries.

“They are a team that is at a very high level even without those three,” Zidane warned. “They’re a favourite to win the Champions League because they are a great team. They’re always dangerous, although sometimes they don’t get the results expected of them.”

Home head coach Thomas Tuchel may have a depleted squad, but he wants those players who are available to show how good they are.

Article continues below

“I want to be aggressive and play fast,” he said before reflecting on how the squad will fight their demons after a painful exit to in the last 16 earlier this year, in which they threw away a 2-0 lead after the first leg.

“We’ve made a lot of changes, with new players We have gained in personality and experience. We have a good team. It's time to trust and look forward.”

Specialists in sore Champions League defeats when everything appears in their favour, PSG will try to flip that narrative around on Wednesday against opponents who have won the competition in three of the last four years. It is the best remedy to their exit last season.