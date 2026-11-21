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Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major blow on Saturday evening. Désiré Doué had to leave the pitch with a serious injury during their match against OGC Nice.

Nice, who are currently sixth in Ligue 1, flew out of the blocks. Mohamed Amoura put the home side ahead after just eight minutes.

Nice's lead did not last long. After 27 minutes, the referee awarded a penalty at the other end when Xavier Mandza handled the ball in the box.

Striker Senny Mayulu coolly converted the penalty: 1-1.

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A minute later, PSG took the lead. Doué turned in a low cross from Achraf Hakimi at the far post: 1-2.

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Moments later, the French forward went down in considerable pain while dribbling. He screamed and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The international grabbed his knee immediately after falling, which could indicate a serious injury. Ferran Torres then came on ahead of Mika Godts.

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Godts did come on in the second half. The former Ajax player won a penalty, but VAR overturned the decision.

Late on, Ferran Torres scored from close range to make it 1-3. Nice's second goal in the closing stages counted for nothing. Final score: 2-3.