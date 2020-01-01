PSG star Mbappe forced out of French Cup final with ankle injury
Comments()
Getty
Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major injury blow when striker Kylian Mbappe was forced off with an ankle injury during the first half of their French Cup final against Saint-Etienne.
Mbappe was left in agony after being caught late by a sliding challenge from Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin.
After several minutes of treatment he limped off the pitch in obvious discomfort and went straight down the tunnel.
More to follow.