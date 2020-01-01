Kylian Mbappé

PSG star Mbappe forced out of French Cup final with ankle injury

Mbappe injury PSG 2020
The France striker lasted a little over half an hour before limping off in clear discomfort

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major injury blow when striker Kylian Mbappe was forced off with an ankle injury during the first half of their French Cup final against Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe was left in agony after being caught late by a sliding challenge from Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin.

After several minutes of treatment he limped off the pitch in obvious discomfort and went straight down the tunnel.

    More to follow.

