PSG's rising star Lee Kang-in hailed as 'complete player' by Luis Enrique after goalscoring role in win against Montpellier

Luis Enrique heaped serious praise on Lee Kang-in after the Paris Saint-Germain youngster scored his first Ligue 1 goal for the club.

Luis Enrique praises Lee Kang-in

Manager labels PSG youngster "complete player"

Lee scored in 3-0 win vs Montpellier

WHAT HAPPENED? Lee opened the scoring in PSG's 3-0 league win against Montpellier on Friday night when he rifled a shot into the top corner from just inside the penalty area. It was the South Korean's first league goal for PSG since signing from Mallorca over the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Prime Video after the game, PSG boss Luis Enrique said: "I'm very happy. Everything was very good, we had a good result. We love every goal. We dominated a good team, it was a good evening. I saw a lot of things that we are working on all the time. I'm happy with the involvement of the players. I feel it with the supporters. Kang-In Lee, he's small but he can play up front, behind, go inside, on the side, defend, score. He's a complete player. He's a big signing for the club. When we signed him, we knew his potential. He still needs to improve but he's working well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aside from his superb goal, Lee completed all 47 passes and three out of five dribbles that he attempted before being subbed off just after the hour mark. The 22-year-old has now started three consecutive matches for PSG, all of which have resulted in victory.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

psg.fr

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEE AND PSG? Lee will hope to keep his place in the starting XI for PSG's Champions League trip to Italy to face AC Milan on Tuesday.