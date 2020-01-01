PSG reveal positive Neymar injury prognosis as Bernat recovers from surgery

The Ligue 1 champions provided a fitness update on their superstar Brazilian and the Spanish defender

Neymar is recovering from a calf injury and will be reassessed on Thursday, while announced Juan Bernat underwent knee surgery.

PSG star Neymar sustained a calf injury during Sunday's 2-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1 as Thomas Tuchel's side claimed their third consecutive victory to sit seventh in the table after five matches.

French champions PSG provided an update on Neymar ahead of Friday's fixture against Angers in the capital.

"After feeling some tightness in his calf during Sunday's match, he has received reassuring test results," PSG said in a statement on Tuesday.

"His condition will be reviewed again in the next 48 hours."

Neymar played the full match against and was involved in the majority of PSG's best attacks, but appeared to show Tuchel that he had suffered a knock to his calf when leaving the pitch.

Asked to address the possibility of the Brazilian being sidelined through injury, the Parisians boss told reporters post-match: "I thought it was a hit, but maybe not. I don't know yet, I need to speak with the doctors."

Neymar has only made two appearances in 2020-21, and the Brazilian forward is yet to score for last season's runners-up.

PSG full-back Bernat, meanwhile, had an operation to repair his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Bernat suffered an ACL injury in the 1-0 win over Metz earlier this month, and the ex- defender is set to miss the majority of the season.

PSG confirmed Bernat's surgery at Pitie Salpetriere Hospital was a success.

It's been a tough start to the season for the champions after ending the previous campaign with a defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Their first two league matches resulted in a shock 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Lens before crashing to a loss by the same scoreline at home against arch-rivals .

Since then, the Parisians have recovered to win their last three matches, with a 1-0 victory against Metz, a 3-0 thrashing away at Nice and the comfortable 2-0 win on the road versus Reims.

Following the upcoming match against , PSG will face (home), (away) and (home).