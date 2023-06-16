PSG in talks with 'priority target' Bernardo Silva but Man City will demand 'huge fee' for midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain have initiated talks with 'priority target' Bernardo Silva but Manchester City are set to demand a massive transfer fee.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are looking to overhaul their squad in the summer and, after the departure of Lionel Messi, have made Bernardo their priority target. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions have already initiated talks with the representatives of the Portuguese forward to discuss the sporting project and personal terms. However, they are yet to sit at the negotiation table with Manchester City who will demand a sizeable transfer fee for their star-winger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bernardo has a contract with City until 2025 and the treble winners want the player's camp to make the first move. However, if PSG meet their demands then the club would not stop Bernardo from shifting base to Paris.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After guiding City to their first-ever Champions League title in Istanbul, the player refused to commit his future to the Manchester club and instead left the door open for a potential move to a new club. He has been reportedly eyeing a move away from the Etihad since last summer, with Barcelona being linked. However, the financial problems of the Catalan club are likely to prevent any move for the Portugal international.

WHAT NEXT? Bernardo will look to carry on with his sensational club form with his country when Portugal host Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday.