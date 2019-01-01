PSG can reach Champions League final without Neymar – Cafu

The former Brazil star believes the French side are capable of reaching the finale even without their star winger

can reach the final even without Neymar, according to great Cafu.

The giants laid down a marker with a 2-0 win away to without the injured Neymar and Edinson Cavani in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe scored in that two-goal win, one which gives PSG a massive advantage heading into the second leg at the Parc des Princes

Cafu, who won Europe's top club competition with in 2006-07, said PSG showed they were capable of getting to the decider without Neymar.

"All 16 teams that are competing in the last 16 of the Champions League have full potential to win, regardless of whether you lose your biggest star or not," he said on Sunday.

"Of course, Paris Saint-Germain will miss Neymar.

"He is a reference, but if you see the first game of Paris Saint-Germain away from home, with the achievement that they made, you see that PSG have a chance to reach the final.

"But, of course, with Neymar there is a further hope of victory and conquest."

Already 12 points clear in Ligue 1, PSG are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time.

PSG, who topped Saint Etienne 1-0 behind an Mbappe goal on Sunday, host Manchester United in the second leg on March 6.

Next up, though is a match against on Wednesday, a clash with on Saturday and then a French Cup quarterfinal against .