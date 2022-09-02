PSG among eight clubs hit with FFP sanctions as Barca, Chelsea and Man City avoid action due to Covid exception

UEFA announced that PSG are one of eight teams to receive a fine for breaching Financial Fair Play while five British teams avoided the same fate.

UEFA announce FFP breaches for 21-22

PSG among eight teams hit with fines

Four PL teams escape fine through exceptional circumstances

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA's CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) have released their Financial Fair Play (FFP) overview for the 2021-22 season and eight teams have been fined for breaching the rules. Along with those teams, 19 other clubs were only able to meet the governing body's requirements because of the application of the COVID-19 emergency measures or because of their historical financial results.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The clubs hit with fines from UEFA are PSG (€65m), AS Roma (€35m), Inter (€26m), Juventus (€23m), AC Milan (€15m), Besiktas (€4m), AS Monaco (€2m) and Marseille (€2m). Meanwhile, the 19 clubs who narrowly escaped a fine - and are subsequently being monitored by UEFA - include Barcelona, Chelsea, Dortmund, Lazio, Leicester, Lyon, Manchester City, Napoli, Rangers, Real Betis, Sevilla, West Ham and Wolfsburg.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The COVID-19 emergency measures will be eradicated by UEFA from the financial year 2023 so should those 19 clubs breach FFP again in the same way, they too will have fines to pay.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE CLUBS INVOLVED? It is imperative that the clubs who have been either fined or are on the watchlist this season are not on the CFCB's list again in 12 months' time. Multiple FFP offences start to bring the risk of bans from UEFA competitions which - given the revenue generated - would introduce even greater financial issues for the clubs.