Project 2034: Inside Singapore’s ambitious plan to qualify for the World Cup

Can Singapore make the dream come true and reach the World Cup at some stage in the future? We look at what went wrong before

Goal 2034. It’s a unique, eyebrow-raising concept, and yet one which Singaporeans have heard all too much about in the past.

When MP Edwin Tong declared his vision of seeing the Singapore national team play at the 2034 World Cup, memories inevitably drifted back to former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong’s Goal 2010, a campaign launched in 1998 which sought to have Singapore emulate the French immigration model and eventually reach the World Cup Finals in . One which brought so much hope and expectation, but ultimately delivered so little.

Fast forward a little over 20 years and Singapore’s beleaguered football fans once more have a hugely ambitious target lobbed at them by one of the country’s legislators.

More teams

Fair to say, they are not convinced just yet. For a group of supporters so used to disappointment and underachievement, it will take something concrete and spectacular to break through the shackles of scepticism that years of unfulfilled promises have created.

When Goal 2010 was launched by the PM back in 1998, Singapore sat 98th in the FIFA World Rankings. While that was a respectable placement, the country still had lots of work to do if they were to even come close to making Goal 2010 a reality. The truth was, facilities were lacking, grounds were decaying and the FAS itself required a significant shift in mindset - towards a longer term one - for the dream to take off.

What was needed was a huge overhaul of football in Singapore. What the country got, instead, were predominantly cosmetic changes. One of these was the appointment of Jan Poulsen in June 1999 as the director of the Goal 2010 project, and the subsequent creation of the National Football Academy (NFA).

Looking to make an instant impact, the Dane set up the NFA in August 2000, a large-scale training academy aimed at producing top quality talent for the national team. Resources were pumped in, and NFA players were given previously unheard of opportunities, such as overseas training camps and training matches against elite opposition.

In hindsight, however, it’s been argued that the NFA itself was the FAS’ first major misstep.

Not only did it hugely restrict the pool of players who could receive top-level coaching and match experience, but it also created a situation in which much of Singapore’s age-group teams were picked almost-exclusively from there, drastically shrinking the already small talent pool.

The final nail in the coffin seemed to come in 2001, when Poulsen was made the new manager of the national team, leaving the academy he set up without a leader. The Dane didn’t last long in his new position, being fired just a year later. He left behind a national team in turmoil, and a rudderless NFA.

It was only downhill from there on for Singapore.

The Foreign Talent Scheme (FTS), which the FAS had adopted in 2000, brought in a mixed bunch, far from the world-class footballers the FAS had anticipated.

What followed was institutional stagnation, with no concrete plans being drawn up to halt the slide, while the national team slipped from their 98th place ranking to a lowly 140 by 2010. The dream, without a shadow of a doubt, was over.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why many Singaporeans haven’t bought into Goal 2034 just yet.

To date, the FAS has taken some steps to destroy the remnants of the previous project. The much-maligned NFA (by then rebranded as the FFA) was abolished in January 2019, in a move which saw young players return to their respective (SPL) sides. This decentralisation of youth development also meant that the FAS would start working more closely with secondary schools in producing future national team players, a positive decision which could potentially create a much wider talent pool moving forward.

"While the FFA has produced key players for the national team in the past 18 years, much of our youth development efforts were concentrated on a fairly narrow pipeline of elite players coming through," conceded FAS deputy president Bernard Tan.

"Moving forward, we will be working closely with the SPL clubs, schools and academies to widen the base of elite players for selection towards the age-group national teams. We will also intensify our efforts to scout talented players for the national teams."

The FTS too seems all but gone, with no foreign-born players having been naturalised in years. Evidently, the FAS is focusing on developing a team of home-grown talent capable of competing at the highest level. It’s a noble endeavour, but despite the changes already being made, the steps taken towards the 2034 World Cup still seem to be lacking somewhat.

Asian powerhouse , the recently crowned Champions of Asia and 2022 World Cup hosts, have a population of just 2.6m, and found their success by investing heavily in a specialised training facility known as Aspire Academy.

Another country with a small population, , instead opted to focus on development on a national level, constructing 30 full sized pitches and almost 150 smaller artificial ones to encourage youngsters to pick up the sport.

Article continues below

As of now, the FAS is still finalising the blueprint which will be expected to take Singapore to greater heights.

However, with the FAS' staffing and funding nowhere near on the same level as regional rivals - who have over five times as big a budget - it will take a sizeable revamp for the governing body to vastly improve Singapore’s footballing landscape.

As the local football fraternity waits with bated breath to see Singapore’s roadmap to the World Cup, it is critical that the FAS delivers with aplomb. Time will then tell whether the dream can indeed become reality.