PSV are out to bounce back from Saturday's humiliating 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag when they visit FC Porto in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday. Who will Peter Bosz pick to replace the injured Ruben van Bommel? The match in Portugal kicks off at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport 1 and Ziggo Sport Totaal.

Bosz has no worries in defence. Matej Kovár starts in goal in Porto, with Sergiño Dest at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back for PSV. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo form the heart of the Eindhoven side's defence in Portugal.

Kodai Sano and Mauro Júnior will again anchor PSV's midfield. Fit enough to start, Guus Til will link midfield with the visitors' attack.

Monday brought confirmation that Van Bommel isn't fit enough for the trip to Porto. Ivan Perisic, who was on the bench against ADO, will therefore start on the left wing. Esmir Bajraktarevic starts on the right flank, while Sven Mijnans again leads the line in Bosz's 4-2-3-1 formation.

Lowly ADO beat PSV, while FC Porto had last weekend off. Francesco Farioli's side began their Champions League campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Manchester City and a 3-2 defeat away to Real Betis.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mauro Júnior, Til; Bajraktarevic, Mijnans, Perisic.