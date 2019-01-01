Prime Minister Chahed backs Tunisia and criticizes Caf Champions League replay

PM Youssef Chahed has denounced the governing body’s ruling to have the second-leg between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca replayed at a neutral venue

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed strongly disagrees with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) over the decision to have the second leg of the Caf final replayed.

The Esperance players have been ordered to return their medals and trophy with the second-leg against Wydad Casablanca to be replayed at a neutral venue on a yet to be announced date.

The rearranged fixture is expected to be held after the (Afcon) which starts on June 21 and ends on July 19 in .

Chahed, appalled by the decision, took to Twitter to air his grievances.

“After the Caf farce: salutation to our army and police, who have been a good example for all the world, and whoever is talking about this should take responsibility for it," he wrote.

"Salutation to fans, they were great at the last game.

"We will not give up on ES Tunis' rights or any Tunisian foundation rights.”

اثر مهزلة الكاف :#تحية لقواتنا الامنية مثال يحتذى به

في العالم ومن يشكك في امن تونس يتحمل مسؤوليته #تحية لجمهور الترجي علي انضباطه في المباراة الأخيرة #لن نسلم في حق الترجي وفي حق اي جمعية تونسية#التوانسة يد وحدة — Youssef Chahed (@YoCh_Official) June 5, 2019

The encounter between Esperance and was stopped in the 58th minute after Walid El Karti’s header was ruled out for offside, although replays showed the player had a right to be aggrieved.

Gambian referee Bakary Gassama didn’t consult VAR to review the decision, which infuriated Faouzi Benzarti’s side.

It was later revealed that the technology wasn’t operational, which led to the Moroccans refusing to return to the pitch to restart the game.

After an interruption that lasted about 95 minutes, Gassama awarded the game to the Tunisian side who won 2-1 on aggregate (given the first leg ended 1-1). On Wednesday Caf changed their mind on that decision.

The reverse fixture will take place following the Afcon, with the score now back to 1-1 on aggregate after the first-leg draw in .