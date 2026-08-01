Gianni Infantino's crises are far from over. The FIFA president has already been handed an ultimatum by UEFA demanding that he resign, and on Saturday CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, called for a comprehensive review of his presidency.

According to the French newspaper "L'Équipe", CONCACAF ramped up the pressure on Infantino after welcoming, in an official statement, his decision to abandon the project to sell shares of the World Cup, while praising the unity of the football family.

Read also

Stillborn: Infantino withdraws his controversial project after a storm of criticism

Officially: Barcelona announce a brilliant attacking signing

The statement read: "At a moment that demanded honest leadership, our members stood together to defend the long-term interests of football and the principles of good governance. This unity prevailed."

Opposition to the project was nothing new for the confederation, which had already made its stance clear earlier.

Welcoming the withdrawal is one thing. Settling for it is quite another. CONCACAF stressed that "the future of the World Cup, football's greatest asset, was developed outside any existing governance framework, and without transparency, consultation or systematic procedures".

What happened, the statement added, "is a symptom of a governance that has stopped putting football first", and it considered that "conducting a comprehensive review of this presidency is essential".

CONCACAF's concern chimes with the positions of other continental bodies, chief among them UEFA, which reports say asked Infantino to resign or face a vote of no confidence.

Its representatives, the confederation added, "will intervene directly, and through the FIFA Council, to ensure that issues of governance, accountability and leadership are addressed in the correct manner, through the institutions and procedures established by the regulations of the international federation".