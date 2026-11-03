According to the British newspaper Mirror, Bayern Munich have set their sights on AFC Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi. The 20-year-old has already made his name in the Premier League as a versatile attacker.

Kroupi can play through the middle up front, on either wing or as a number 10. Signing him would allow Bayern Munich to address several needs at once.

For Bayern Munich, he could provide back-up for Luis Diaz, something Diaz himself had even wanted in the summer, while initially covering for the long-term absentees Ismael Saibari (three to four months) and Serge Gnabry (two months). Jamal Musiala has also repeatedly been sidelined since his horrific injury at the Club World Cup in summer 2025. Once everyone is fit again, Kroupi would give coach Vincent Kompany another alternative to Harry Kane.

Max Eberl rules out winter transfers, but leaves the door ajar

Sporting director Max Eberl once again stressed that Bayern Munich were not planning any winter transfers, despite their shortage of available players. He spoke before departing for Madrid on Monday for the Champions League away match at Atletico. "Not at the moment. We have the squad we have and are extremely happy with it," he said. Still, the 53-year-old left the door slightly ajar. "We have to examine the situation closely. We are monitoring the market, we are thinking about it, but as things stand there are no hasty plans," he stressed.

According to Sky , Bayern Munich intend to seek attacking reinforcements by the summer at the latest and are already sounding out the transfer market. As expected, they are focusing on a left winger.

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A move for Kroupi? Several hurdles stand in the way

Kroupi's versatility could make him a serious target in the summer. According to the Mirror, however, Bayern Munich would face strong competition. Arsenal and PSG are also said to be considering a move. Bournemouth's asking price could prove a sticking point, too.

When Kroupi was linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, €120 million was cited as a benchmark. The German record champions certainly won't pay that. The young Frenchman, who scored 13 goals in 33 league matches last season, remains under contract with the Cherries until 2030.

This season, however, Kroupi has barely had the chance to show what he can do. After a prolonged foot injury, he has made just two brief appearances. At the weekend, he provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Leeds United.