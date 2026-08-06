Preliminary round draw of the CAF Champions League: Zamalek face an easy test as Esperance and Renaissance Berkane await

CAF staged the draw for the preliminary round of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League at midday on Thursday, throwing together the continent's heavyweights including Egypt's Zamalek, Tunisia's Esperance and Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.

The three highest-ranked clubs earned a bye through the first preliminary round: South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance and Renaissance Berkane. Everyone else, Zamalek and Pyramids among them, must start from the very beginning.

Esperance await the winner of the first-round tie between Libya's Al-Sweihli and Zanzibar's KVZ FC in the second round.

Holders Mamelodi Sundowns lie in wait for the qualifier from Angola's Wiliete and Foresters FC. Renaissance Berkane, meanwhile, face whoever emerges from Sierra Leone's Star Sport against Gambia's Medina United.

Zamalek open their campaign against Djibouti's AS Port, while Pyramids take on Kenya's Gor Mahia.

First legs in the opening preliminary round run from 4 to 6 September, with the return fixtures set for the 11th to 13th of the same month.

The second preliminary round follows a similar pattern. First legs fall between 16 and 18 October, and the return matches take place from the 23rd to the 25th.

CAF confirmed the eventual Champions League winner will pocket a cash prize of 6 million dollars.

Every side knocked out during the preliminary rounds walks away with 100,000 dollars, part of CAF's drive to pump money into its club competitions and lift the standard of continental football.

Mamelodi Sundowns arrive as reigning champions, having beaten Morocco's FAR Rabat in last season's final.

Read also:

CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round draw: easy ties awaited for Al-Ahly, Raja and FAR Rabat

Results of the first preliminary round draw

Angola's Wiliete v Seychelles' Foresters FC.

Zimbabwe's Scotland FC v Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs.

Mozambique's Uniao do Songo v Angola's Atletico Petroleos.

Gabon's Mangasport v Namibia's African Stars.

Mauritius' La Cure Waves v South Africa's Orlando Pirates.

Angola's 15 de Agosto v Comoros' Fomboni FC.

Malawi's Mighty Wanderers v Tanzania's Simba.

Madagascar's CFFA v Lioli, champions of Lesotho.

Botswana's Gaborone United v Tanzania's Young Africans.

Libya's Al-Sweihli v Zanzibar's KVZ.

Congo's Aigle du v Rwanda's Army (APR).

Djibouti's AS Port v Egypt's Zamalek.

Al-Merrikh Bentiu (South Sudan) v Somalia's Hegan.

Kenya's Gor Mahia v Egypt's Pyramids.

Ailgons FC from the Comoros v Ethiopia's Sidama Bunna.

Burundi's Aigle Noir v Sudan's Al-Hilal.

Gambia's Star Sport v Gambia's Medina United.

Morocco's Maghreb Fez v Burkina Faso's Rahimo.

Togo's ASKO Kara v Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas.

FC Canchungo from Guinea-Bissau v Senegal's Teungueth.

Cameroon's Colombe Sportive v Mali's Stade Malien.

Nigeria's Rangers International v Benin's AS Sobamap.

ASN Nigelec from Niger v MC Alger.

Ivory Coast's San Pedro v Nigeria's Rivers United.

Uganda's Vipers v Mauritania's Nouadhibou.

Algeria's JS Saoura v Guinea's Horoya.

Sudan's Al-Merrikh v Zambia's Power Dynamos.

Ghana's Medeama v DR Congo's Mazembe.

Tunisia's Club Africain v Mali's Djoliba.

Results of the second preliminary round draw

The winner of Angola's Wiliete v Seychelles' Foresters against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winner of Scotland FC v Nsingizini Hotspurs against the winner of Uniao do Songo v Atletico Petroleos.

The winner of Mangasport v African Stars against the winner of La Cure Waves v Orlando Pirates.

The winner of 15 de Agosto v Fomboni against the winner of Mighty Wanderers v Simba.

The winner of CFFA v Lioli against the winner of Gaborone United v Young Africans.

The winner of Al-Sweihli v KVZ against Tunisia's Esperance.

The winner of Congo's Aigle du v Rwanda's Army against the winner of AS Port v Egypt's Zamalek.

The winner of Al-Merrikh Bentiu v Hegan against the winner of Gor Mahia v Egypt's Pyramids.

The winner of Ailgons FC v Sidama Bunna against the winner of Aigle Noir v Sudan's Al-Hilal.

The winner of Star Sport v Medina United against Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.

The winner of Maghreb Fez v Rahimo against the winner of ASKO Kara v ASEC Mimosas.

The winner of Canchungo v Teungueth against the winner of Colombe Sportive v Stade Malien.

The winner of Rangers International v Sobamap against the winner of ASN Nigelec v MC Alger.

The winner of San Pedro v Rivers United against the winner of Vipers v Nouadhibou.

The winner of JS Saoura v Horoya against the winner of Sudan's Al-Merrikh v Power Dynamos.

The winner of Medeama v Mazembe against the winner of Tunisia's Club Africain v Mali's Djoliba.

The system for the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds draw

CAF had already set out the procedures and details for the draw of the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League for the 2026/2027 season. Expect fierce competition, with 61 clubs chasing the continental crown.

Exemption of the big clubs from the first preliminary round

CAF handed the three highest-ranked clubs in the field a bye through the first preliminary round: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Esperance Sportive (Tunisia) and Renaissance Berkane (Morocco).

These three make up the "first tier" and begin directly from the second preliminary round, the round of 32. There they meet unseeded sides, with the bonus of hosting the decisive return legs on home soil.

Details of the first preliminary round and the seeding of clubs

The remaining 58 clubs contest 29 two-legged ties in the first preliminary round, and the winners join the exempted trio in the second round. To keep things balanced, CAF split the clubs into five tiers based on ranking and cumulative results in continental competition:

The second tier, 10 seeded clubs, brings together some of Africa's biggest names: Zamalek and Pyramids (Egypt), Petro Atletico (Angola), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Simba and Young Africans (Tanzania), Al-Hilal (Sudan), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), Stade Malien and MC Alger. They face unseeded teams in the first round, and another unseeded team should they progress.

Next come the third and fourth tiers. The third holds 6 seeded clubs, the fourth the 6 lowest-ranked. The draw pairs these two tiers directly in the first round, with the winners meeting in the following round.

Thirty-six unseeded clubs fill the fifth tier. They will be drawn against the higher-ranked teams across both preliminary rounds.

Geographical distribution and hosting rules

CAF built the system around geographical proximity to cut down on travel and fatigue, sorting the clubs into five regional pots for the draw.

The most notable rules of the draw and match system

When an unseeded club meets a seeded club in the first preliminary round, the unseeded side hosts the first leg.

Otherwise, the club drawn first hosts the opening leg unless stated otherwise.

One rule guards against domestic clashes. Two teams from the same country cannot meet in these rounds. If the draw does pit two together, the team drawn second slides automatically into the following tie, and a substitute is drawn to face the first team.

Dates of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League matches

First preliminary round

First-leg matches: from 4 to 6 September 2026

Return-leg matches: from 11 to 13 September 2026

Second preliminary round

First-leg matches: from 16 to 18 October 2026

Return-leg matches: from 23 to 25 October 2026

Group stage

Matchday one: from 27 to 29 November 2026

Matchday two: from 4 to 6 December 2026

Matchday three: from 18 to 20 December 2026

Matchday four: from 8 to 10 January 2027

Matchday five: from 15 to 17 January 2027

Matchday six: from 22 to 24 January 2027

Knockout rounds

Quarter-finals

First leg: from 26 to 28 February 2027

Return leg: from 5 to 7 March 2027

Semi-finals

First leg: from 9 to 11 April 2027

Return leg: from 16 to 18 April 2027

Final

During the period from 9 to 31 May 2027

The final dates for the two matches have not yet been determined