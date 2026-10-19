PSV have a chance to respond to Saturday's humiliating 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag when they visit FC Porto in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday. Who will Peter Bosz pick to replace the injured Ruben van Bommel? Kick-off in Portugal is at 21:00, with the match live on Ziggo Sport 1 and Ziggo Sport Totaal.

Bosz has no worries in defence. Matej Kovár starts in goal in Porto, with Sergiño Dest at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo form the heart of PSV's defence.

Kodai Sano and Mauro Júnior will again provide control in midfield. Guus Til is fit enough to start and will link midfield with the visitors' attack.

Van Bommel will miss the trip to Porto, as became clear on Monday. Ivan Perisic, who was on the bench against ADO, takes his place on the left wing. Esmir Bajraktarevic starts on the right, while Sven Mijnans again leads the line in Bosz's 4-2-3-1 system.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat to strugglers ADO left PSV red-faced. FC Porto had last weekend off. Francesco Farioli's team began their Champions League campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Manchester City, followed by a 3-2 defeat away to Real Betis.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mauro Júnior, Til; Bajraktarevic, Mijnans, Perisic.