French police have opened an investigation into suspected manipulation and the leaking of information relating to the results of the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Press reports revealed that 12 accounts on a predictions platform nailed the final ranking of the top five players with complete accuracy. England's Harry Kane came first, followed by France's Kylian Mbappé, then Spain's Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and finally Argentina's Lionel Messi.

According to the "Tribuna" website, those accounts banked profits of nearly 200,000 euros net. That prompted investigators to suspect their owners had got hold of information that was not yet public.

France Football magazine, who organise the award, learned of the suspicions and filed an official complaint. The magazine has opened an internal investigation in cooperation with the specialised French police unit.

Investigators are focusing on the possible exploitation of inside information relating to the voting results. The 12 accounts did not merely predict the names of the top five. They correctly identified the exact order.

The timing stings. On the night of the ceremony, the official Ballon d'Or website mistakenly published articles announcing that some nominees had won the award, hours before proceedings began at the London Palladium.

That blunder raised fresh questions about the procedures meant to protect the results and keep them from leaking before the official announcement, especially as a closed committee decides the voting days before the ceremony.

France Football, for their part, insisted the integrity of the award is an absolute priority and confirmed that the winner is chosen through an independent vote.

A spokesperson for the magazine said: "The integrity of the Ballon d'Or is an absolute priority for France Football. We confirm that the winner is chosen through an independent vote, and we take allegations relating to the leaking of results extremely seriously."