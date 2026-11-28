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Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou lost his temper with journalists despite his side's win over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.

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Al-Nassr beat their hosts Al-Hazem 1-0 on Saturday at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League.

The Australian faced the media after the final whistle, with his press conference comments reported by Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah.

"It's always good to win, and it was certainly a game with a lot of challenges," Postecoglou said. "It's nice to win without conceding a goal."

Then a journalist asked how hard Al-Nassr had found their wins since the 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli on the Friday before last, in the rearranged ninth-round fixture of the Saudi Pro League. Postecoglou lost his temper.

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Since that loss, Al-Nassr have beaten Qatari side Al-Sadd 2-1 in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, before seeing off Al-Hazem 1-0 in the league.

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Postecoglou wasn't having it: "Against Al-Ahli we weren't lucky. You describe our two wins against Al-Hazem and Al-Sadd as difficult, but go back to your phone and watch the two games, and you'll see that we deserved to win both of them."

And he didn't stop there: "I feel like you don't like me. Our work is clear and good, and our results prove it. We've played 17 games so far. It's true that we're not in first place, but only goal difference separates us from the top."

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Al-Nassr sit second on 31 points, behind leaders Al-Qadsiah on goal difference. Al-Hilal could go back top by two points, though, if they beat Al-Ettifaq at the EGO Stadium in Dammam in their 13th-round fixture.

Postecoglou finished by reflecting on a historic landmark for Al-Nassr, who have become the first club in the world to score in 100 consecutive matches in a domestic league competition.

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"This is a big achievement for the club," Postecoglou concluded. "I wasn't here for all of those games, but it's a positive thing that reflects the players' constant desire to score."

Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa got the only goal in the 25th minute. After a scramble in the box, the ball fell to him in front of an empty net.

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That goal mattered far beyond the scoreline. Football statistics specialists Opta revealed that Al-Nassr have become the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches, a record no other club had ever reached in the competition.

The run began against Al-Riyadh in December 2023, according to Opta, and Al-Nassr kept finding the net game after game until they reached the 100-match milestone against Al-Hazem.