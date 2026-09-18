Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia go into their eagerly awaited clash against Sundowns fully focused. Head coach Marino Pušić and Turkish defender Merih Demiral both confirmed the club know the size of the task ahead, but insisted they have the experience and preparation to deliver on one of their biggest occasions.

Asian champions Al-Ahli face African champions Sundowns tomorrow, Saturday, in a meeting of two sides that each understand what the big matches are worth. That demands a different level of focus from Al-Ahli's players, especially with the game on South African soil in front of the home supporters.

Pušić raises the bar of the challenge

Pušić made no attempt to play down the opposition. He opened by stressing how tough the clash would be, then sent a message of confidence to his players, insisting Al-Ahli are ready to take on the champions of Africa.

Al-Ahli's coach told the media: "We are facing a very strong opponent, and everyone knows that. We hold them in every respect, they are the champions of Africa, and we are the champions of Asia, and so we too are ready for this match."

Those words reflect the balance in his approach. Al-Ahli know Sundowns have strong players and real experience, but they refuse to let respect for the opponent turn into a step back or into fear. The Saudi side arrive as champions of Asia and want to prove they can compete with the best across the continents.

Read also: Jesus on Ronaldo: The Ballon d'Ors do not concern me and he will play in one case

The coach also views the nature of the match as an exceptional chance to create something different, particularly with his supporters behind the team even on foreign ground. He counts that as a positive before the opening whistle.

Pušić said: "It is always wonderful to know that your supporters will come to an unfamiliar stadium and in another country in order to support you. This is a wonderful thing. And as I said, final matches are always special, and they have their different atmosphere and dynamics, and they certainly represent a great opportunity for us to achieve something special."

Demiral draws on experience of the big occasions

Merih Demiral came at the clash from a different angle. He argued that the experience of Al-Ahli's players in big matches can carry the team through the difficult conditions waiting for them against Sundowns.

The Turkish defender said: "We know it will be a difficult match, but we have many players with experience. During the past few years we played many final matches against very strong teams, and so we are aware that tomorrow's clash will be difficult, but we are ready for it."

Playing in front of the Sundowns crowd holds no fear for Demiral. Al-Ahli's players are used to matches under heavy crowd pressure, and that gives them the tools to handle the expected noise in the stands.

He added: "I do not think that will affect us, as we are used to playing in front of our supporters who make a lot of noise and pressure in the stands, and therefore we are used to such an atmosphere."

Between them, Pušić and Demiral revealed a side ready to tackle the match from more than one direction. The coach respects the strength of Sundowns while clinging to his team's confidence. The Turkish defender is banking on the experience gained from the big clashes and the ability to cope with pressure.