Portuguese media have big news about Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's provisional squad for the internationals against Denmark and Wales, according to several Portuguese media outlets.

Earlier this month, tensions over Ronaldo's place in the Portugal squad boiled over. The 41-year-old superstar left the training camp after an argument with national team coach Jorge Jesus, casting doubt on his international future.

The Portuguese football federation fined Ronaldo €255 and handed him a 30-day suspension, backdated to 30 September.

Ronaldo can therefore be called up 'as normal' for the next international period in November. He now looks set to return.

Both fixtures are Nations League matches.

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

According to O Jogo, Ronaldo has even been told he is part of Jorge Jesus's plans, although he has yet to receive a definitive call-up. Jorge Jesus previously said at a press conference that he had identified 'more than 40 names'.

Portugal have yet to announce their final squad, which they are expected to name on 5 or 6 November.