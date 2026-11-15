"Portuguese football is finished": Ronaldo's fans gloat over Jesus and his players

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Cristiano Ronaldo's fans launched an attack on the Portugal national team following its heavy home defeat to Denmark by a score of 1-4, in the match played last night, Saturday, in the city of Braga, as part of the UEFA Nations League competition.

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Portugal's first appearance since the Al-Nassr captain announced his international retirement ended badly, and some of the Portuguese star's fans turned to praising Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund after he scored twice against Jorge Jesus's side.

Portugal suffered a heavy defeat on home soil. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, after a handball against Ruben Dias.

Hojlund then doubled the lead with two goals in quick succession, in the 50th and 57th minutes, as Denmark took control at the start of the second half.

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Joachim Andersen headed in the visitors' fourth in the 75th minute, while Bernardo Silva grabbed Portugal's only goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Denmark had their big win in Portugal's first match since the departure of their historic captain.

The result angered Ronaldo's fans, who blamed the loss on the absence of "the Don". They reckon things might have gone differently had their favourite stayed in the squad.

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One fan wrote on X: "Never underestimate Cristiano Ronaldo", while another posted: "Portuguese football is now over, and this is all your fault!!!" A third added: "No Ronaldo, no party".

Others took a different tack and praised Hojlund after the Napoli striker struck twice within minutes, a scene that drew sarcastic comments from Ronaldo's fans. They decided the Danish player had handed them a reason to celebrate him.

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"Thank you, Hojlund. We, Ronaldo's fans, are grateful for your contribution," wrote one. Another said: "Hojlund, you should have at least given Ronaldo's fans one celebration tonight," a nod to the Portugal captain's famous celebration.

A third commented: "Hojlund doesn't know what he has done for Ronaldo's fans", while a fourth wrote: "Rasmus Hojlund, thank you for the good work, all of Ronaldo's fans appreciate you".

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Defeat came just days after Ronaldo announced his international retirement on 5 November, ending a career of more than 23 years with Portugal. He played 234 matches and scored 146 goals, making him the record holder for international appearances and goals at men's national team level.

His decision followed a dispute with manager Jorge Jesus over not playing against Norway despite completing his warm-up, before he left the national team's camp.

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The Portuguese star later accused his coach of going back on promises about his role with the national team and the way the dispute was explained to the media. "The Don" then officially handed over the number 7 shirt to the next generation after wearing it for 23 years. Portugal celebrated their captain's legacy before the clash with Denmark, on a night that ended in a heavy defeat and reignited the debate over Ronaldo's absence and the future of the Navigators.