Portugal star after the Denmark scandal: this is what happens when you don't respect your role model

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Brazilian defender Joao Victor, the former Benfica player who currently plays for Russia's CSKA Moscow, sparked widespread reaction after commenting on Portugal's 1-4 defeat to Denmark, in the match held in the city of Braga.

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The player sent a message via his account on "Instagram" to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat that marked Portugal's first outing of the post-Ronaldo era.

João Victor spoke out after a match Portugal played without their former captain, one that ended in a heavy loss to Denmark and handed Jorge Jesus his first defeat since taking charge.

The Brazilian defender didn't stop at the result. He tied what happened on the pitch to the way the Portuguese star had been treated, suggesting his absence and the lack of respect for his standing were worth dwelling on.

From his Instagram account, the CSKA Moscow player posted an image of the scoreboard showing Denmark 4-0 up at the 75th minute, alongside a phrase that took clear aim at what he saw as a failure to appreciate Ronaldo.

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João Victor wrote: "This is what happens when you don't respect your role model". He named no one, yet the meaning was unmistakable.

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His words reached well beyond a single scoreline. They reopened the debate over Ronaldo's place within the Portugal national team after the end of his journey with the side, and the value he carries in the history of Portuguese football. The timing sharpened the point too, posted as the gap widened to four goals, binding the message directly to a match that finished 1-4.

Braga made it hurt all the more. Portugal lost in front of their own fans, and it was Jorge Jesus's first defeat since he took the job.

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Painful as it was, the result did little damage to the bigger picture. Portugal had already booked their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Nations League, so the loss did nothing to end their run in the tournament.

One point from their next match against Wales will be enough to seal top spot in the group and finish the stage in first place.