Nelo Vingada, the former Portugal national team coach, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Saudi club Al-Nassr, delayed his decision to retire from international football, noting that he does not expect him to return to the national team in a technical or administrative role in the future.

Ronaldo stunned everyone yesterday, Thursday, by announcing his retirement from playing with Portugal, ending a journey that spanned 23 years. This despite revealing after his suspension that he wished to carry on with his international career.

The decision followed a major crisis with his coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo had walked out of the national team camp in Copenhagen without permission, in protest at the coach's statements.

Portuguese fans were anticipating the announcement of Ronaldo's return after the punishment. Instead, the 41-year-old chose to retire internationally.

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"The best decision"

Vingada said, in exclusive statements to Kooora, today, Friday, "Looking at the events that took place earlier, I see that the decision to retire internationally was the best, even though there is no winner in this situation".

On Ronaldo changing his mind after he had previously revealed his desire to continue playing, Vingada explained, "Some events took place, and there was a disagreement between the coach and the player, and the statements that came from both of them left no room for reconciliation".

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"A big loss"

Asked whether Ronaldo's retirement would hit Portugal in the future, Vingada stated, "Of course, this is a big loss, especially as matters were not handled well by both sides".

The coach who led Portugal in 1993 added, "But from a technical standpoint, this decision was natural, even though what actually happened has not yet been clarified".

The millennium dream and playing with his son

On the timing of the retirement, Vingada explained, "From my point of view, the appropriate time to take the decision was after the 2026 World Cup. The following matches did not give Ronaldo the best opportunity to end his international career in the way he deserves, so this decision came late".

As for quitting football altogether, he said, "He must continue playing with Al-Nassr in order to reach his goal of scoring 1,000 goals as quickly as possible. I think that when he achieves this goal, he may be close to the end of his career as a player. I also believe that he has a desire to play alongside his son with Al-Nassr".

"He will not lead Portugal"

Would he expect Ronaldo to return to Portugal in the future in an administrative or technical role? Vingada confirmed that he does not, noting that he sees Don's goals after retiring altogether being focused more outside of football.