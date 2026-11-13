Portugal pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo: everyone wears the number 7 shirt

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Portugal are preparing to return to action after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the national team, but they will do so with his iconic number 7. For the match against Denmark in Braga, on the fifth matchday of the Nations League, every Portugal player will take to the pitch wearing the number 7 shirt, a symbol of CR7’s long spell with the national team.

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Federation president Pedro Proença, head coach Jorge Jesus and the team's three captains, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes, agreed the tribute at a meeting on Thursday. They made the decision together to celebrate the contribution of one of Portuguese football's greatest figures, who first wore the Portugal shirt in August 2003.

The teams' entrance onto the pitch is only part of the tribute. With UEFA's approval, the Federation have also arranged a moment of celebration in the seventh minute of the match. Fans at the Estádio Municipal de Braga will then be able to applaud the former captain, following the tributes in Lisbon in recent days.

During Sporting's match against Moreirense, the crowd at the Estádio José Alvalade chanted for Ronaldo, including the famous "Siu", and displayed banners in his honour. The stadium's big screens also paid tribute, showing the number 28 shirt the Portuguese player wore in his first season with Sporting's senior team.