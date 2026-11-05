Portugal loses its money machine: Ronaldo's departure costs the national team millions in marketing power

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement cost Portugal far more than a world-class forward. It triggered a commercial earthquake that shook the foundations of the Portuguese Football Federation, which today waved goodbye to its biggest individual investment asset and its most important international face of the past two decades.

Sports marketing expert Daniel Sa, director of the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Administration IPAM in Porto, settled the debate over the scale of that loss. He told Spanish agency "EFE" that Portugal had not lost its product, but the biggest individual asset ever attached to it.

Sa was blunt: "The weight of the Cristiano Ronaldo brand in the international promotion of the national team is exceptional and difficult for any other Portuguese player to replicate in the short term. Portugal is not only losing an exceptional player, but is losing one of the biggest international amplifiers of the Portugal commercial brand."

The figures back him up. A study carried out by his institute in 2025 valued the marketing worth of the CR7 brand alone at 850 million euros, a huge jump of 325% on 2020. Ronaldo scored 88 out of 100 on the sports reputation index and a perfect mark in the revenue and social media category, having broken through the one billion followers barrier to become "a global communication platform in his own right".

Massive as that number is, Sa ruled out any immediate financial collapse for the federation. The impact, he explained, would vary by income stream. Current sponsorship deals will not suffer structurally, because companies sign up to the rights of the national team and the federation as an institution rather than the individual rights of the player. Portugal's regular presence at major tournaments and their other world stars will keep the appeal alive.

He said: "There will be an impact, but it is premature to say that there is a significant decline in the federation's revenues without data to prove it."

Two real weak points stand out, according to Sa: product sales and international demand. The number 7 shirt tied to Ronaldo has become a global asset that nobody can replace overnight. Ticket sales inside Portugal will take only a limited hit, because the fans' bond with the national team runs deeper than any individual. Abroad, it was a different story. Ronaldo's presence alone was enough to generate demand and drive up commercial value.

To ride out this phase, the expert handed the Portuguese Federation a golden piece of advice: "Do not look for the next Ronaldo." A brand of this size, he insisted, is the fruit of an unrepeatable mix of performance, titles, longevity, personality and global reach built over more than two decades. The answer lies in a collective narrative driven by an entire generation and the values of competitiveness, development and ambition.

Sa signed off by framing the challenge as twofold: "The biggest challenge for the federation is not to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but to transform the exceptional power of an individual brand into a legacy for the collective brand. After more than two decades of mutual value creation, the Don will have to prove that his brand can continue to grow without the national team, and the national team will have to prove that it is capable of maintaining its commercial strength without relying on CR7."