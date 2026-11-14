Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Portugal have announced a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Football Federation have redesigned the iconic number 7 shirt in honour of the 41-year-old forward. Carlos Forbs will be the first to wear it, against Denmark in the Nations League.

After 23 years with Portugal, Ronaldo retired from international football last week. The forward had become the face of the national team, and his number 7 shirt took on special significance during that time.

To preserve that significance after Ronaldo's departure, the Portuguese Football Federation have changed how the number 7 looks on the national team shirt. The original design will remain associated with the history Ronaldo made with Portugal.

"This is another way to immortalise the significance of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents for us," the Portuguese Football Federation said.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the federation, Ronaldo and the number have become inseparable. "There are stories, memories, achievements and emotions that will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo," the statement said. The Portuguese Football Federation want to ensure that history is not lost.

Related Topics

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

"From today, we have a different number 7 on the shirt, with the same essence and the same pride. We are preserving the previous design to immortalise a story that will never be forgotten. Thank you, Cristiano!" the federation concluded.

Carlos Forbs will wear the redesigned number 7. The former Ajax forward will be the only Portugal international with that number on his back against Denmark on Saturday evening, making him the first to wear the new design in an international match.

Advertisement

In the stands, supporters will also mark Ronaldo's departure on Saturday evening. According to De Telegraaf, UEFA have given permission for a standing ovation in the seventh minute. Fans at the Estádio Municipal in Braga will have the chance to thank their former captain.

Over 23 years, the former Ajax forward made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. Ronaldo also won the European Championship with his country in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Advertisement

Coach Jorge Jesus must now carry on without his long-serving captain as Portugal begin a new chapter. Forbs takes over the iconic number 7, but the federation's decision means the original design will remain linked to Ronaldo's history.