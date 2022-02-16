Porto troll Sporting with Wonderwall recommendation after Man City drubbing

Porto could not resist trolling rivals Sporting CP for their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Portuguese champions were humbled at home in the first-leg of their last-16 tie, with the visitors netting all of their goals inside the first hour.

Porto, who are top of the Primeira Liga with a six-point lead over Sporting, decided to rub it in their faces on Wednesday.

What has been said?

Porto sent out their official newsletter on Wednesday and could not help but include an homage to the Citizens.

As their song of the day, they recommended Wonderwall by Oasis, who are famous Manchester City fans.

"It's a beautiful day to reclaim Wonderwall, the biggest hit ever from the iconic Oasis," the club wrote.

Controversy between Porto and Sporting

The heat was turned up a bit in the rivalry between the two Portuguese sides last week.

They played out a 2-2 draw in the Primeira Liga on Saturday which saw five players shown red cards.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Sporting president Frederico Varandas claimed Porto officials attacked him and stole his phone and wallet.

The alleged incident happened outside the team bus, with Varandas saying that Porto director Rui Cerqueira rammed into him and took his belongings.

What happened between Sporting and Man City?

Sporting were the victims of a convincing loss at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side on their return to Champions League action.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring just seven minutes in before Bernardo Silva got his first of two goals in the game.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 shortly after the half-hour mark, while Raheem Sterling rounded off the scoring in 58 minutes.

