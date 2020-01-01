Porto start Sanusi, Mbemba and Marega for Olympique Marseille clash

The Portuguese outfit will be counting on their African imports to inspire them to victory against the French top-flight side on Tuesday night

Zaidu Sanusi, Moussa Marega and Chancel Mbemba have been handed starters roles as FC take on Olympique in Tuesday night’s encounter.

After a losing start in the 2020-21 campaign against , the Dragons secured their first victory against Olympiacos - defeating the Greek team 2-0 inside Estadio Do Dragao thanks to goals from Fabio Vieira and Sergio Oliveira.

They would be eyeing their second victory when they host Marseille, who are without a win after two games.

And to grind out the result against the Phocaeans, manager Sergio Conceicao has named a strong line-up that comprises of the , and DR Congo internationals.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Sanusi will partner Mbemba, Malang Sarr and Wilson Manafa in the defence to cover for goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe and Otavio hold sway in the Primeira Liga side’s middle as Marega will lead the hunt for goals alongside Luis Diaz and Jesus Corona.

Senegal’s Mamadou Ndiaye and Guinea Bissau’s Nanu are among the named substitutes for the former European champions while Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye is out of the team owing to a knee injury.

Victory for third-placed Porto in this Group C clash will boost their qualification chances in a zone that parades the Citizens and the Legends.