José Mourinho was Florentino Pérez's pick last summer, brought in to end a two-season drought that had left Real Madrid without a single major trophy.

The Portuguese faces a huge task. Once again he runs into Barcelona, who look nigh on unbeatable at this early stage of the campaign.

Real's start hasn't matched expectations, yet the club keeps its faith in Mourinho.

Newspaper AS ran the comments of Porto president Villas-Boas, who told Corriere dello Sport that the Portuguese coach is the perfect man to turn Real's fortunes around.

Villas-Boas backed Mourinho as one of the best coaches on the planet, while admitting this Barcelona side poses an enormous challenge.

"José Mourinho is still among the best coaches in the world, and I always knew that," said Villas-Boas. "Now he is coaching the best club in the world, but it is unfortunate that Barcelona are in this good a state."

The Porto president continued: "He has faced Barcelona when they were at their best, as was the case when he left Inter Milan. But these are the challenges that Mourinho enjoys more than any others."



