Share Follow GOAL on Google

The crisis at Manchester United reached a new low on Sunday as police were forced to intervene at the club’s Carrington training complex. Following a humiliating home defeat that has left the Red Devils reeling, a group of disgruntled supporters decided to voice their frustrations directly at the gates of the facility.

Advertisement

Protests erupt at Carrington gates

Manchester United’s disastrous form has finally sparked a direct confrontation at the club's inner sanctum. Security staff at Carrington were forced to call for reinforcements on Sunday afternoon as a group of fans gathered to protest the club's current direction.

The demonstration followed a weekend of sheer misery for the Old Trafford faithful, as the team continues to struggle for identity and results under the current regime. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they attended the scene to assist security after receiving reports of a small protest at the training ground, which is located in a rural area south-west of the city centre.

While the first-team squad was not present at the facility during the incident, the atmosphere remained tense as the group made their feelings known. According to reports, at least five police vehicles were spotted outside the gates of the training ground as authorities sought to maintain order.

Police monitor situation after Brentford collapse

The catalyst for this weekend's unrest was a shocking performance on the pitch. The Red Devils suffered a 4-0 loss to Brentford in Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge, a result that has left the team languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Such a comprehensive defeat at Old Trafford has shattered the early optimism surrounding the new management and intensified scrutiny on the squad's commitment. Following the fallout from that match, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police stated that the protest "passed peacefully and dispersed without any incident or arrests," as reported by BBC News.

Related Topics

The authorities are not taking any chances regarding the safety of the site in the coming days. The GMP spokesperson further added: "Officers from our Trafford district will continue to maintain strong links with security around the area over the next 24 hours to protect both the site and the rights of people to protest peacefully."

Pressure builds ahead of Newcastle trip

While the protest remained outside the gates and no individuals managed to breach the complex, the message sent to the hierarchy was unmistakable. A bystander noted that the small group of protesters, some of whom wore face masks, arrived at roughly 1:15pm while youth team games were still taking place on the grounds.

Advertisement

The demonstration was short-lived, with the crowd dispersing by 2:30pm, but the shadow of the Brentford defeat continues to loom large over Carrington. Pochettino now faces the monumental task of lifting his players' spirits before their next Premier League assignment, which comes quickly with a difficult trip away to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The upcoming match at St James' Park has now taken on even greater significance as United desperately need to climb out of the bottom three. Supporters have been vocal in their opposition to the club's leadership for some time, but bringing that frustration to the training ground gates marks a definitive shift in the narrative.