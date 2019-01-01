'Pogba needs to work harder for Man Utd' - Ex-Red Devils defender wants more from World Cup winner

The French midfielder has enjoyed a welcome return to form of late, but Clayton Blackmore believes he can offer even more to the collective cause

Paul Pogba is “not working hard enough getting back”, says Clayton Blackmore, with there more an in-form midfielder could be offering to the collective cause.

Having endured a testing start to the 2018-19 campaign which ultimately led to him being benched by Jose Mourinho, a World Cup winner is currently enjoying a welcome upturn in form.

He has delivered five goals and four assists across his last six outings, with his efforts helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to open his reign as interim United boss with eight successive victories.

Plaudits are raining down on the 25-year-old once more, with another all-action performance put in during the Red Devils’ recent 3-1 fourth-round victory over .

Pogba has, however, been told that he could do even more, with former United defender Blackmore telling Love Sport Radio: "It's a team game.

"You can have fantastic individuals who can win you the game over and over again but if the team aren't playing well... I was a little bit disappointed with Paul [against Arsenal].

"He was really good going forward but he's not working hard enough getting back.

"I know he's got [Ander] Herrera and [Nemanja] Matic there but I like to see the whole team working as hard as each other."

While suggesting that Pogba could do more for United, Blackmore admits the same accusation could not be levelled at Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has made a remarkable impact since being appointed as interim successor to Mourinho, with calls for him to be handed the reins on a permanent basis now growing in intensity.

"Whoever is going to come in won't do as well as he's doing now so why would you bring someone else in?" said Blackmore, who spent 10 years as part of United’s senior squad after emerging out of their youth system.

"It's not just him either. He's got Mick Phelan in there. There was a lot said about when [David] Moyes came in and he got rid of Mick Phelan.

"You lose, on the coaching side of it, pretty much everything we had before.

"They've got great experience now there in terms of the coaching side and obviously playing at the club.

"For me, it's a no-brainer. It was a no-brainer a few weeks ago."

Solskjaer, Phelan and Pogba will be looking to make it nine wins in a row on Tuesday when United play host to Burnley in Premier League competition.