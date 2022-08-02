Good news for Pogba! Juventus midfielder avoids surgery after pre-season injury

The recent arrrival will instead opt for a five-week program designed to get him back onto the field

Paul Pogba will not have to undergo surgery for a knee injury suffered during the Juventus pre-season. Still, he is set for a spell on the sidelines after developing an issue in his lateral meniscus that knocked him out of the club's tour of the United States.

Pogba is set to miss at least the first few weeks of the Serie A season to heal and undergo treatment.

He re-joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Pogba's injury treatment schedule

Rather than undergoing surgery, Pogba will now begin a five-week program to prepare for his now-delayed Juventus return.

The Frenchman will undergo conservative therapy aimed at shortening recovery times, with the first part of that recovery coming via gym and pool rehab.

The second part will then see him return to the pitch as he will prepare individually for an eventual return to the field.

Juventus are set to open their season on August 15 with a match against Sassuolo in a clash Pogba will miss.

Juve's excitement around Pogba

Injury aside, Turin is buzzing at the return of a man who helped the club to Serie A domination in his first stint.

While Pogba may not have felt appreciated at Manchester United, he has certainly received abundant love at Juventus.

"Paul is back in Turin," wrote the club when his move was announced. "He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier."