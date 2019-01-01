Pochettino unconcerned about Eriksen future amid contract talk silence

The Denmark international deal's is running down with Spurs but his coach isn't unduly worried over any potential exit just yet

Mauricio Pochettino is not overly concerned about Christian Eriksen's contract situation at , with the manager saying he is convinced that "no news is good news" on the matter.

Eriksen is enjoying another fine season with Spurs and played a starring role in Tuesday's 3-0 New Year’s Day win over , scoring their second goal in an emphatic performance

That took the international to four goals for the campaign, while he has also set up a further seven for good measure

The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season however and talks are said to be dragging on, with speculation suggesting a deal is still some way off.

Pochettino is not worried however over whether one of his star men is set to exit the club before they move into their new stadium, stating that a lack of information is more promising than anything else.

"I don't have news," the Argentine told reporters post-match. "The phrase is, 'No news is good news'. In that case, I don't know. No news is good news."

Although goalscorers Eriksen, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min caught the eye in Tuesday's victory, Pochettino singled out Moussa Sissoko for praise.

"I think one of his strengths is his physical condition," the manager added. "Of course, he's doing a fantastic job for the team.

"I think we are so happy and so pleased. That is what you expect from a player when he signs, to step up and show their quality and in the way he's playing. It's very good news for Tottenham."

The win in Cardiff lifted Spurs back up to second ahead of , at least until Thursday when the champions face leaders .

That contest looks likely to have a major impact on where the title ends up in May, though Pochettino insists he is not bothered about the result.

He added: "I think we are going to watch it. In this country all the people are going to watch the game, but I will be in a neutral position trying to enjoy the game.

"I don't care about the result, I just want to enjoy the spectacle and the game."