Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of the United States national team, believes that Chelsea should be stripped of the 2017 Premier League title, and that the title should be awarded to Tottenham.

Pochettino coached Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, and led Chelsea in the 2023/2024 season.

In his eyes, Antonio Conte's side deserve "punishment" for the club's breach of the rules.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

Chelsea escaped with a 10 million pound fine and no sporting sanction despite admitting to 74 breaches of the Football Association's rules. Those included paying 47 million pounds in illegal secret payments to unregistered agents between 2011 and 2018, when Roman Abramovich owned the club.

Eden Hazard, Willian and David Luiz all arrived in deals smoothed by those payments, and all three proved key men for Conte, with the Belgian scoring 16 goals.

The 54-year-old Argentine, who agreed a new four-year deal to remain in charge of the United States national team, told "The Sun": "I have no doubt and I am not afraid to tell the truth. Chelsea fans will be angry with me for saying this. I am not complaining, it is the truth."

He continued: "If they admitted that they broke the rules, then the Premier League title should go to the team that finished second (Tottenham), otherwise what is being promoted and encouraged is breaking the rules. They have admitted it, and that is all there is to it. The title should go to the team that finished second."

Tottenham finished the season seven points behind Chelsea. They remain the only team in Premier League history to score the most goals and concede the fewest in the same campaign without winning the title.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums



