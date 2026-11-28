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Manchester United coach Mauricio Pochettino has responded to the boos aimed at his players after their 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the 12th round of Premier League fixtures.

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Pochettino sent his players around the Old Trafford pitch to applaud the fans after the final whistle. The supporters answered with boos and chants of "you don't deserve to wear this shirt".

The Mirror carried Pochettino's comments to Sky Sports, in which he called for calm and unity.

The Argentine admitted: "It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0 to Liverpool and then lose by the same score to Brentford at Old Trafford."

He stressed: "We have to stay united and try to fix a few things and improve our performances. These are our circumstances and our reality, and I have nothing more to say than that."

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Pochettino continued: "We are in a situation we were aware of when we arrived, and it needs some time."

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On the supporters, he explained: "The players have my support, but we understand the fans and the boos. We have to care about what is happening and stay united. We need our fans, and we also need to focus on the players. They have to deliver the performances required and play well."

He added: "We are all disappointed, even if for different reasons, and everyone has the right to their own opinion about what is happening. But the most important thing is to improve things."

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Pochettino still defended his team's display: "We were better than Brentford. When we conceded the first goal, we were controlling the game. But when you concede a goal, things become more difficult, as if you are climbing a slope."

He went on: "We tried to score and get back into the game, and we started making some decisions that affected us and had negative consequences."

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Belief, he insisted, is the answer: "We have to build confidence and belief in our ability to keep playing the same way even if we concede a goal. That is natural given the situation we are going through."

The United boss also said: "We feel the pain and the weight of the responsibility on our shoulders. At the same time, this is our reality, and we have to accept it and work to change it. We have to be strong, and we are ready to keep putting pressure on the players and pushing them to improve."

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United have now lost back-to-back Premier League games under Pochettino.

Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half and the home players trudged off to boos at the interval. Pochettino could do nothing to halt the slide.

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Christopher Ayer and Kevin Schade added two more for Brentford in the closing minutes.

That leaves Manchester United without a win in 10 consecutive Premier League matches, and second from bottom.

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United started brightly but wasted several clear chances. Wilson then exploited the gaps in the home defence, helped by goalkeeper Senne Lammens' poor handling, to score.

The fans made their anger plain, chanting against the owners and aiming criticism at the club's officials.