Playing in the Women's Champions League my biggest dream - Besiktas' Aissata Traore

Although she craves for individual success, the Mali international says playing in the European club competition would be a dream come true

Newly signed Beskitas forward Aissata Traore has disclosed that she dreams playing in the Uefa Women's .

Traore recently made her first professional move to the Turkish women topflight side for the rest of the season following her impressive outing at 2018 African Women Cup of Nations in .

There, she helped Mali to the semi-final place for the first time before they were denied a place in the World Cup by Cameroon in the third place game.

"I felt a little relieved after signing my first professional contract," Traore told FootMali.

"It's like I have a burden and It was taken off. I am going to start a new adventure now far from my parents and my relatives.

"At the moment, we are in second position in the [Turkish] championship, two points behind the leaders. The new phase resumed recently.

"If we manage to win the title as champions of the season, we will be automatically qualified for the Uefa Champions League.

"My biggest dream is to play in the Uefa Women's Champions League. We will give ourselves the means to achieve this."

To her former Super Lionness teammates, the 21-year-old urged her Malian folks to keep hope alive for their own breakthrough.

"I wish my sisters good luck. I urge them to work hard because the high level requires a lot of sacrifices, concentration and requirements especially," she continued.

are second on the Turkish women log with 20 points - two behind leaders Konak Belediyespor after nine games this season.

And Traore will be hoping for an impressive debut when her side welcome fourth placed Ataşehir Belediye Spor to the BJK İnönü Stadium on Sunday.