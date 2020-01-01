Players are helping the poor - Denizlispor's Onazi on the possibility of reducing wages

In the event where players' wages in Turkey are cut owing to the effect of Covid-19, the Nigeria international has vowed to remain with the Roosters

Ogenyi Onazi discloses he will remain with Denizlispor even if the Furlough scheme is triggered in the Turkish league.

Most football clubs are suffering from serious cash flow problems as football activities are placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With no income coming in, the beautiful game is suffering from a financial predicament, which has made some clubs turn to the government for assistance.

While most Premier League teams are taking advantage of the scheme, the story is different in the Turkish league.

Asked if he would quit the Roosters if furloughing is brought to the fore, the ex- star shared his thoughts on the decision that has generated public criticism.

“We have heard about clubs outside decreasing salaries of players and all that; I feel that’s their decision but we have not heard anything like that here,” Onazi told Goal.



“Some of the players here in Turkey have been contributing money to support the less privileged and those who don’t have food to eat.

“In Denizlispor, we contributed money for some families to build and reconstruct houses and we helped them in so many other things.

“All these charities we do are with our money but if the federation decides to reduce wages, well, it’s about negotiation. However, that’s not enough reason for me to leave Turkey.

“I’m here to get the best for myself and play good football.”

The midfield trojan also spoke about the French doctors who made controversial statements regarding coronavirus testing in Africa.

Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht made the claims on French TV channel LCI, which did not impress the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba.

“The comments the doctors made about Africa were not nice,” he continued.

“Those words are not nice and it is not acceptable in the wake of this pandemic.

“This is the last thing anybody should think about or say because we (Africans) are human beings too.

“They have blood running in their veins and we have blood in ours too. Everyone has to respect each other because we are all equal before God.”

Onazi, 27, left title-chasing Trabzonspor for Bulent Uygun’s men on a permanent deal.

Before the Turkish Super Lig went on a hiatus, he featured six times for Denizlispor, who sit in 10th place.