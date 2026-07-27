Andrea Pirlo has broken his silence. The legendary Italian midfielder had said nothing since the controversy erupted over his nomination to lead the national team, and now he has hit back at attempts to "politicise" a purely sporting decision and pin on him beliefs he has never expressed.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Pirlo voiced his deep displeasure that a technical matter had become an arena for public debate and accusations. His commitment to laws and professional contracts, he stressed, does not reflect any political or ideological position.

The nomination had stirred a storm in Italian football circles. Pirlo's work as a global ambassador for a Russian betting company drew fierce criticism, with some considering it a clash with national values. The backlash grew so intense that opponents threatened legal action to block his appointment.

"In recent days, I have followed with great bitterness the controversy surrounding my name and the possibility of taking on the role of technical director of the Italian national team," said the 2006 World Cup winner. "Out of respect for the institutions, the federation and all concerned, I preferred to remain silent until now, but I now feel a duty to clarify some fundamental aspects."

Pirlo, who coached Juventus in the 2020-2021 season, added: "Throughout my career, whether as a player or a coach, I have always abided by the laws of the countries in which I worked and the contracts I legally signed. Attaching political connotations to this professional collaboration means ascribing to me beliefs I have never expressed, and which are not my beliefs at all."

Thanks also went to Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, the men in charge of the technical file at the Italian federation. "I would like to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the appreciation and trust they have shown me," said the 48-year-old. "I am fully aware of their experience, competence and enduring love for Italian football."

He signed off with his regret that a sporting decision had become a battle for public opinion, insisting his allegiance to his country is beyond bargaining or doubt. "I regret that a sporting decision has been quickly dragged into a public debate that ended with ascribing meanings and intentions that are not mine. My love for Italy does not depend on a passing stance, it is an integral part of my history and identity, and it will always remain so."

The Italian Football Federation has yet to issue an official decision on the national team's technical file, with the controversy over who should succeed the former coach rumbling on.