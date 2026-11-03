Gerard Piqué, president of FC Andorra, has paid tribute to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his death at the age of 30, the result of a serious injury he sustained during the match between the two sides in the Spanish second division.

The former Barcelona defender took to his social media account to express his sorrow at the passing of the Spanish forward. "I am so sorry.. may Jesús rest in peace," he wrote.

De Miguel had collided violently with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during the game at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition deteriorated, and Tenerife announced his death on Tuesday morning.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Piqué left the stadium in a hurry after the incident to check on the player's condition. News of the death followed, sending a wave of grief and sympathy through Spanish football.