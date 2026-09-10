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Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Pinto's disaster puts him at the heart of the storm: Al-Nassr fans demand a replacement!

Al Nassr FC vs Abha
Al Nassr FC
Abha
Saudi Pro League
B. Krepski
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The Brazilian goalkeeper causes a fresh blow

Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento found himself back in the firing line after a glaring error during Wednesday night's clash with Abha, which "Al-Alami" edged 2-1 in the sixth round of the Roshn League. The Brazilian's slip has reopened the question marks over his ability to protect the team's goal in the matches ahead.

Abha struck in the 75th minute. Frenchman Nabil Fekir stepped up to a direct free kick and produced a deceptive strike that Bento failed to deal with, the ball nestling in his net in a manner that astonished onlookers. Al-Nassr had been leading and looking to keep their grip on the game right to the end.

Fekir's goal carried a striking figure for Abha. It was the first the team had scored from a direct free kick in a Pro League match since Saad Baqir's effort against Al-Shabab in October 2023.

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For Al-Nassr's fans, the real problem runs deeper. Bento's mistake was the latest in a series of incidents that have caused concern since he joined the team in the summer of 2024. Every new slip reopens the debate over the Brazilian's level and whether he is suited to guarding the goal of a team chasing titles.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

Read also: video: Al-Malki opens fire on Donis: why don't you include me in the national team?

Criticism of Bento escalated on "X" after Abha's goal. Some fans held the Brazilian responsible and called for him to be rested and dropped to the substitutes' bench, with Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi restored to the starting lineup.

Those demands carry weight. Al-Aqidi has already earned the trust of Australian Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks, starting more than one match despite Bento being on the roster. The competition between the two goalkeepers is wide open.

The issue, then, is no longer about a single goal. It is about long-term confidence in the goalkeeper. Al-Nassr may keep winning, but repeated individual errors in a position as sensitive as goalkeeping could become a genuine problem once "Al-Alami" reach the tougher stages of the competition.

Bento still has the chance to respond on the pitch and prove he deserves to keep his place. The pressure, though, has grown heavier since the Fekir incident, especially with a domestic alternative ready and waiting for his moment.

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