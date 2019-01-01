Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to return for Gabon

The 30-year-old talisman had kept himself out of the Panthers setup, but has decided to make a U-turn

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will play once again for the Gabon national team, according to coach Patrice Neveu.

The 30-year old has had a fractional relationship with the Gabonese Football Federation, citing players’ treatment and welfare as a cause for concern.

In the process, he snubbed national team call-ups and ultimately considered retiring from international football.

Neveu has however spoken with Aubameyang and stated that the country's all-time top scorer will play during October international break.

"I was ready to go see him in London ," the coach told Football.

"Then there was talk in Laval where his mother lives. We finally agreed in Paris on a day of rest granted by Unai Emery. And it went very well! In fact, we were both waiting for this meeting.

"Pierre-Emerick has told me, he will be there, the national team can count on him."

Aubameyang made his debut for Gabon in March 2009, and has gone on to become their leading marksman in history with 24 goals in 59 international appearances.

Article continues below

The Panthers play friendlies against Burkina Faso in Saint-Leu and in Marrakesh, on October 10 and 15 respectively, before kick-starting their 2021 qualification campaign away to DR Congo on November 11.

The Central African nation failed to make it to Afcon 2019 in , after finishing third behind Mali and Burundi.