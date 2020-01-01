Pienaar names Yobo among players who made him settle at Everton

The retired South African midfielder spent a combined eight years at Goodison Park, featuring alongside Nigeria's most capped player

Ex- international Steven Pienaar has mentioned Joseph Yobo as well as Mikel Arteta, Phil Neville, Alan Stubbs and Phil Jagielka for making him settle when he joined .

The 38-year old arrived initially on loan from in 2007 before signing for the Toffees permanently the following year.

He would spend four years before leaving for Hotspur in 2011, playing in London for one season and then returning to on loan at first and then permanently again.

"Mikel Arteta, Phil Neville and Joseph Yobo really helped me. Alan Stubbs and Phil Jagielka too — even though he’d just joined," Pienaar told The Athletic.

"Even then, Mikel was always busy coaching, analysing and watching. He could read the game very well and he would coach players during matches. He wasn’t only busy with his own game, but the game of the whole team."

Pienaar also narrates then-manager David Moyes' first conversation with him where he advised him to simply work hard due to the different atmosphere in the Premier League.

The Bafana Bafana legend made a total of 229 appearances for Everton, scoring 26 goals and providing 49 assists.

"The first time I met David Moyes he said, 'Welcome. I hope you enjoy your spell with us. I certainly hope you do!''” Pienaar continued.

"Then he added, 'I’ve seen you play and it will take you some time to settle into the Premier League, it’s a different style of football. Don’t stress, you’ll get your opportunity. Just work hard.'”

Pienaar was close to joining in 2011 but the former Cape Town man explained it was then-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp who influenced the move to north London.

"Harry Redknapp, that’s what happened. When you meet him and start talking to him, he makes you change your mind," Pienaar said.

"He told me he wanted me and Gareth Bale on the left and I liked that idea. I made the right decision to join Spurs, a team playing football, but the problem was one of us was always injured so we couldn’t get the partnership going.

"I was frustrated and out for a long time. I didn’t have enough patience when I came back because I just wanted to play football. Gareth moved to , I moved back to Everton."

It was also under Redknapp's watch Pienaar returned back to Everton stating the English manager was reluctant to let him go until Pienaar threatened to go home to South Africa.

"I told the manager [Redknapp] I wanted to leave in the dressing room. The manager told me that he was going to put me in the team there and then. And that I could leave after the game," Pienaar explained.

"I played the game and then Harry said: 'I can’t let you go. I want you to stay. I will need you in the second half of the season.'”

“But Boss,” I said, “if you had wanted me to stay then you would have played me. I want to go on loan to get match fitness and then come back and play here next season. My mind is already in .'”

"Harry wouldn’t let me go, so I said: 'If you won’t let me go, I’ll just go to South Africa for the rest of the season and you can fine me all you like. I just want to play football and not be a number.' Eventually, he gave in. I’d packed my suitcase and I went straight back to Liverpool that night."

After a total of 96 outings in his second Everton stint, Pienaar left for Sunderland in the summer of 2016. He says he could not say a proper goodbye at Goodison Park because of the acrimonious circumstances that ensued following Roberto Martinez's departure from the Merseyside club.

"The manager [Martinez] left, the situation was not good. Young players were picked in the final game of the season, but there were four or five players leaving who would have liked to say goodbye," Pienaar said.

"We didn’t play and didn’t do that. I can see that the crowd wanted to see some young players, but it was still a sad situation I couldn’t say goodbye. That’s life. Sometimes you want to write your own script but it’s not always possible."

Pienaar finally hung up his boots in 2018 after amassing more than 450 appearances over a period of 19 years.