Barcelona will wear a different shirt when they host Real Madrid in El Clasico at the Camp Nou on 25 October, in the tenth round of La Liga.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalan club will once again bring together football, music and fashion in a new edition of their collaboration with shirt sponsors Spotify.

It added: "This time, the star will be the American artist Tyler, the Creator, whose clothing brand, Golf Wang (Golf), will appear on the shirt that the Blaugrana will wear against Real Madrid.

Fans can buy the shirt from the club's official stores from next Thursday, with prices starting from 499.99 euros, according to the Catalan newspaper.

This one goes further than Spotify's previous collaborations with Barcelona. Tyler, the Creator won't just stamp his brand on the club's shirt, he will also lead the creative direction of the accompanying visual and audio campaign.

Few artists loom larger over contemporary American culture. His work blends hip hop, R&B, soul and funk with experimental sounds, all wrapped in a striking visual identity. Among his most famous songs is "See You Again", which has surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify.



