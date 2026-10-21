Bayern Munich, the German record champions, told fans on their X account on Tuesday evening: "It's almost Showtime". "He will win the Ballon d'Or," commented one user. "Admin, do you know something we don't?" asked another.

Alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, Kane is one of the leading candidates for the prestigious World Footballer award next Monday evening. But Bayern's post was no hint that the 33-year-old star striker will actually win it.

Instead, as Bayern's English-language X account later clarified, the post previewed Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Arsenal. On Wednesday, the account reposted the picture of Kane in a tuxedo and pointed to his statistics against the Gunners in another post. The England captain has already scored 15 goals in 22 games against Arsenal.

Where did the picture of Harry Kane in a tuxedo at Bayern Munich come from?

Arsenal are one of Kane's favourite opponents. He has scored more often in his career only against Everton (16) and Leicester (20). Kane has also scored against Arsenal for Bayern: in the first leg of the 2024 quarter-final, he put the Munich side 2-1 ahead in a match that ended 2-2. He scored all his other goals against the Gunners in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

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According to Sport1, the footage behind Kane's tuxedo picture is already three years old. Bayern used it to announce Kane's move to Bayern in August 2023, shooting at the legendary Filmtheater am Sendlinger Tor cinema in Munich.

Because the star striker's actual transfer to Bayern, and consequently his arrival in Munich, was delayed, Bayern used a Kane double to shoot the original footage at the cinema. The cinema's operator at the time, Christoph Preßmar, told the Abendzeitung as much three years ago. Kane was ultimately added to the footage digitally.



