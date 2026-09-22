Phone call and a candid admission: why was Tchouaméni left out of Zidane's first France squad?

A press report revealed on Tuesday the behind-the-scenes details of Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouaméni's exclusion from the France squad named by new coach Zinedine Zidane a few days ago.

Tchouaméni missed the cut, paying the price for his limited game time with Real Madrid.

The new national team coach explained at the time: "Aurélien has been absent from the pitch for around two months, has played only 120 minutes, and has started just once. I think it is best for him to stay in Madrid and continue his training in order to recover."

According to "L'Équipe", Zidane phoned Tchouaméni before announcing his squad to ask about his fitness and whether he could feature during the current international break.

The midfielder made clear he was not yet fully physically ready after his adductor muscle injury, and Zidane had no wish to rush him.

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That leaves Zidane's options over the Real Madrid man wide open for the international break next November.