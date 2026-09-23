Jürgen Klopp wasted no time announcing that a new era had begun. As he officially took charge as sporting director of the German national team, the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool legend chose to launch his revolution not from tactical plans and high pressing, but from the dining room and the dressing room.

Widely read German newspaper "Bild" revealed the strict internal code of conduct Klopp has imposed on the 44 players called up during the current international break. The message leaves no room for interpretation. The era of flexibility and leniency the national team enjoyed under Julian Nagelsmann is over for good, and a phase of iron discipline has begun.

The time of two mealtimes is over

Klopp's first golden rule is absolute punctuality. For that reason, he immediately scrapped the "two sittings" system Nagelsmann favoured, which let each player choose his dinner time between seven and eight in the evening.

Under Klopp, the decision is final and non-negotiable: every player, without exception, will eat dinner at the same moment and at a single table.

His new technical staff view this as more than administrative organisation. It is a tactical weapon to build team chemistry, break down the isolation between the stars, and force them to spend as much time together as possible off the pitch, restoring the "family" spirit that defined the Mannschaft in its glory days.

All-out war on distractions

The second rule bites even harder. Klopp has declared all-out war on distractions, banning mobile phones outright at crucial times, most notably on match days, during warm-up drills and in the massage and treatment sessions before matches.

His staff set a clear objective: isolate the players mentally from the outside world and guarantee 100% focus on the match alone.

The revolution didn't stop there. The new code bans personal hairdressers from entering the team hotel or the training grounds, a phenomenon that has spread recently among the national team's stars. Anyone who wants to change his appearance must do so before joining the camp.

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Family visits, once an almost daily occurrence under Nagelsmann, have been cut back to occasional, very short appearances. It is all part of Klopp's drive to create a closed camp that nothing but football can enter.